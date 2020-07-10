Stocks end week higher



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), on Thursday closed week with upward trend as optimistic investors showed their appetite following the minimum shareholding ultimatum by the stock market regulator.





At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 4,061.57 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a gain of 26.91 points or 0.67 percent. Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also edged up by 11.86 points and 10.32 points to settle at 1,369.37 points and 938.96 points respectively.





On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 66,988 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 100.50 million securities. Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 3,474.71 million which is higher than of the previous day's Taka 2,310.59 million. Gainers took lead over losers as out of 349 issues traded, 103 securities gained price while 45 declined and 201 remained unchanged.





The top 10 gainers were GQ Ball Pen, 1st Prime Mutual Fund, Active Fine, Global Insurance, Janata Insurance, Beacon Pharma, CAPMIBBLMF, Aamra Net, SEMLFBSLGF and Paramount. Square Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by GP, Beximco Pharma, Beacon Pharma, NAHEEACP, BSCCL, Orion Pharma, FARCHEM, Beximco and UPGDCL. The 10 top losers were CNATEX, Family Tex, Untied Insurance, Eastern Insurance and Islami Insurance, Keya Cosmetics, Pioneer Insurance, People Insurance, ISNLTD and Rupali Life.





On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trading at green extending the gaining streak of previous day. CSCX and CASPI went up by 55.65 points and 87.95 points to stand at 6,989.25 points and 11,536.95 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 4,303,063 shares and mutual funds of 193 companies were traded, of which 49 issues advanced while 26 declined and 118 issues remained unchanged.





