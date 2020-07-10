World meets India through India Global Week 2020



"India Global Week is where India meets the World, and the World meets India" thus goes the theme of India Global Week 2020. It brings together over 5,000 global participants across over 75 sessions and more than 250 speakers for extensive global confabulations and vibrant talks over three exhilarating days from 9 to 11 July 2020.





The participants of the grand event will be exploring commercial, strategic and cultural avenues and opportunities. They will also get to realize the challenges and will exchange views and notions to drive the world towards a brighter future overcoming Covid 19.





India Global Week will reinvigorate and trigger hope and will bring about actions for a better tomorrow. It includes geopolitics, business, arts & culture, emerging technologies, banking & finance, pharmacology, defence, security and diaspora dividend. There will be exclusive country sessions on Australia, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. India Inc.







Group - the UK-headquartered media house behind flagship publications 'India Global Business' and the recently-launched diaspora news network 'iGlobal' - once again brings together some of the best strategic minds and experts in their respective fields. It's the place where people bridge up their divides to address some of the blazing issues around India's status and impact on the global platform.





This year's speakers are Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Communications, Electronics and IT and Law and Justice, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, UK, Priti Patel, Secretary of State for Home Department, UK, Liz Truss, Secretary of State for International Trade, UK, Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, UK, David Petraeus, Partner of KKR and Chairman of KKR Global Institute, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru, GC Murmu, Lt. Governor, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India, Piyush Gupta, CEO & Director, DBS Group, Weijian Shan, Chairman & CEO, PAG, Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citibank India, Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder & CEO, Ola, Vani Kola, Managing Director, Kalaari Capital.











Leave Your Comments