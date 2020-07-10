Mustafa Jabbar for digital form of education



Laying emphasis on the need for digital transformation of education from primary school to higher education, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that digital devices and the Internet are vital tools for students.





"In this case, it is not the cost but the right investment to create skilled human resources," said the minister while speaking as the chief guest at the online seminar on 'Digital Education for Better Bangladesh' and 'Northern Digital Campaign 2020' organised by Northern University Bangladesh in the capital on Wednesday.





Building a prosperous Bangladesh will never be hampered if artificial intelligence, robotics, blockchain, IoT, etc can spread digital technology education in educational institutions, said Jabbar.Aiming to achieve this goal, he emphasised on the need for digital transformation of education from primary school to higher education.





The minister said 65 percent of the total population of the country is young. There are 40 to 50 million students among them. In order to accelerate the ongoing progress of building the golden Bengal of Bangabandhu's dream, the students must be developed as useful digital human resources.







Leave Your Comments