BB governor's age limit now 67



'Bangladesh Bank (Amendment) Bill, 2020' on Thursday was passed in the Jatiya Sangsad aiming to raise the age limit for appointing Bangladesh Bank governor to 67 years.Planning Minister MA Mannan in absence of Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal moved the Bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.





According to the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972, no person can remain in the governor post after the age of 65 years. According to the Bill, the initiative has been taken to abolish the provision related to the age ceiling for the governor of Bangladesh Bank in the clause-5 of the Article 10 of the Bangladesh Bank Order 1972 for the public interest.





Since the 65-year age ceiling is fixed, it is not possible to consider many qualified candidates for the post of governor, despite having their relevant expertise and experiences in the financial sector.And it is not even possible to reappoint someone, who have been serving in that position with distinction, once he or she crossed the age of 65.





Opposition lawmakers M Harunur Rashid of BNP, M Mujibul Haque, Rowshan Ara Mannan and Pir Fazlur Rahman from JP demanded to send the bill for public opinion saying that the bill was placed in the house to extend the age limit of a person only.Ignoring the demands of the opposition lawmakers, the bill was passed in majority votes in the house.Earlier, the planning minister introduced the bill in the House on Wednesday (July 8).









Leave Your Comments