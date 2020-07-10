16 Nigerians arrested over 'fraud' on social media



Police have arrested 16 Nigerians in Dhaka on charges of duping a man by promising him gifts on social media.The Criminal Investigation Department of police also arrested two Bangladeshis in connection with a Digital Security Act case started over the incident.





The CID said in a statement on Thursday that police seized Tk 722,000, 29,000 Nigerian naira, 23 mobile phones and 15 passports during raids to arrest the suspects.





The two Bangladeshi arrestees are Md Imran Hossain, 32, and Harun-ur-Rashid, 35. The 16 Nigerians are Simiji Oyema, Ajina Chukuoyaku, Simubi Etas Gabriel, Kensubu Stanli Emba, Owaki Selestain Abuchi, Ojujubu Samuel Ekini, Ofuchubu Tosibu Ohinnara, Obuka Sande Emmanuel, Endummadu Chinida, Inugbalaig Anthony Okabidiri, Chibufi Ejuni Ovinwani, Ujuchukuba Darlington Chikilu, Kenichukuba Charles Onbauchu, Ojormagbo Henry Ejiki, Chibujur Enoneti Victor and Enoruka Zinika Fransis.







An alleged victim's complaint led to the arrests. He told police that the members of the ring befriended him on Facebook and one of them promised to send him gifts.







