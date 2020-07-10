'23 districts may see fresh flood next week'



With the rise of water levels in the Brahmaputra and Meghna basins in the next 72 hours and later in the Padma basin due to onrush of waters from upstream and heavy to heavy downpours, low-laying areas of the country's 23 districts may experience spikes of fresh and prolonged flooding.





"Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre has alerted that the people of low-lying areas in 23 districts are going to witness fresh flood in next week as water levels of rivers the Brahmaputra-Jamuna, the Padma and the Meghna are likely to rise from July 11" said State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman.





In an online press conference on Thursday, he said the northern Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Rangpur, Nilphamari and Gaibandha, northwestern Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Sirajganj and Rajshahi, north central Jamalpur and Tangail and central Manikganj districts in the Brahmaputra-Jamuna basin, central districts of Rajbari, Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Munshiganj and southeastern Chandpur in the Ganges-Padma basin and northeastern Netrokona, Sylhet, Sunamganj and central district of Kishoreganj in Meghna basin may witness the fresh wave of flood.





The state minister said the government has taken all-out preparations to protect the lives and livelihoods of people from the approaching flood as the deluge may continue for prolonged period. Required directives have been given to keep shelter centers readied in the 23 districts, he added.





Mentioning the prime minister's constant supervision, Dr Enamur said 200 tonnes of rice, Taka 5,00,000 cash, Tk 2 lakh for child food, Tk 2 lakh for fodder (animal food) and 2000 packets of dry foods were sent to every flood-prone district last night as local administrations can stand beside the victims by reaching the relief goods in due time.





The state minister said Bangladesh is going through a tough situation as it has witnessed a short-term flood between June 26 and July 7 amidst the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Flood situation became normal in 12 districts from July 7, he added.





He said directives have been given to keep readied maximum number of shelter centers in the flood-prone districts and to maintain social distancing and health guidelines, using face masks by those who will take refuge in the flood shelter centers amid the Covid-19 outbreak.





School and college buildings and establishments will be made flood shelter centers and the concerned local administrations have been asked to send information about the number of shelter centres and people who take refuge, he added.





The state minister called upon the people of the flood-prone areas not to worry as the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina remains beside them in their well and woes."There is no crisis of food as sufficient foods have been kept preserved," he said.







