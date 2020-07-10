Covid-19 in BD: Special pay for health workers announced



The government has announced special honorarium for the doctors, nurses and other health workers engaged in treating Covid-19 patients. They will get an additional amount equivalent to two months of basic salary at a time. The carers will need to apply for the fund, the Finance Division said in a notice on Thursday.





The Directorate General of Health Services and the Directorate General of Nursing and Midwifery will send lists of eligible health workers to the Health Services Division after checking the applications.The government has allocated funds for the honorarium in the budget for 2020-21 fiscal year.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had earlier announced health insurance coverage between Tk 500,000 and Tk 1 million for health professionals, field-level officers, law-enforcement personnel and other frontline responders. The coverage amount will increase five-fold in case of death from the coronavirus disease.







Leave Your Comments