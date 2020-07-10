India is a powerhouse of talent: Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India as a powerhouse of talent while making the inaugural address of India Global Week 2020 on Thursday. He said, "World over, you have seen the contribution of India's talent-force. This includes Indian professionals, doctors, nurses, bankers, lawyers, scientists, professors, our hard-working labour. They have been showing the way for decades. India is a powerhouse of talent that is eager to contribute and ever ready to learn."





India Global Week 2020 is a virtual conference being organized in the United Kingdom. Narendra Modi said that with an increased focus on people's health, India is equally conscious about upgrading the country's economic health too. India is firmly fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, he further said.





Narendra Modi stated, "During the last six years, India has made great gains in areas such as total financial inclusion. Record housing and infra construction. Ease of Doing Business. Bold tax reforms including the GST. Roll out of the world's largest health care initiative - Ayushman Bharat. These gains have set the foundations for the next round of development initiatives."





According to Narendra Modi, when India talks about revival, it is revival with care, revival with compassion, revival which is sustainable- both for the environment and the economy.





Narendra Modi remarked that Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. He added that no wonder that in India, people are already seeing green-shoots when it comes to economic recovery. In this time of a pandemic, India has provided relief to its citizens and undertaken deep structural reforms. Indiais making the economy more productive, investment-friendly and competitive, Narendra Modi asserted.





He told the audiences, "Our relief package has been smart and targeted to provide the most poor with the most help. Thanks to technology, every penny has reached the beneficiaries directly. The relief includes providing free cooking gas, cash in the bank accounts, free food grains to millions of people and many other things.







As soon as we unlocked, we have launched one of the world's largest public works program to provide employment to millions of workers. This will not only re-energize the rural economy, but also help in creation of durable infrastructure in the rural areas."





Narendra Modi called upon all global companies to establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today, he assured.Moreover, Narendra Modi referred to the 100th birth anniversary of Pundit Ravi Shankar who took the beauty of Indian music to the world.





While concluding Narendra Modi said that India is ready to do whatever it can to further global good and prosperity. This is an India that is reforming, performing and transforming. This is an India that offers new economic opportunities. This is an India that is adopting a human-centric and inclusive approach to development. Narendra Modi also thanked all participants and organizers of the event.







