Shilpa reveals her mantra of evergreen beauty



Actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared her fitness mantra with her fans and motivated them to adopt a fitness routine in their lives to lead a happy and disciplined life.







Shilpa is not only an Indian actress and a businesswoman but also a fitness lover as the actress has been practicing Yoga and meditation for a long time now to lead a content life and also believes in the concept of spiritualism. Shilpa often shares her fitness and motivation mantras with her fans on social media.







The actress recently shared another fitness mantra as she says Shilpakamantra with her fans on Instagram. Shilpa will be making her comeback in movies after 13 years with Sabbir Khan's 'Nikamma', an upcoming action romantic comedy that also stars AbhimanyuDassani and Shirley Setia in the lead roles. The film was initially set to release on June 5, 2020 but had to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

