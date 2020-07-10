Aamir not to shoot 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh

The Galwan Valley conflict between India and China has affected the shooting of Aamir's upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which was about to be shot in Ladakh. Keeping in mind the current scenario in Ladakh, Aamir has now cancelled the Ladakh shoot of the film.







Aamir in consultation with director AdvaitChandan and Production house has decided to cancel the shoot of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Ladakh. After Aamir's staff was tested positive for coronavirus, the actor does not want to take any risk this time.







