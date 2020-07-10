'Batwoman' finds new lead in Leslie



'Batwoman' has found its new caped crusader. Javicia Leslie will take over the lead role from Ruby Rose, who exited the CW superhero drama after just one season. Leslie, who co-starred on CBS' "God Friended Me" for two seasons, will play a new character, Ryan Wilder. She will take over the Batwoman mantle from Rose's Kate Kane. '





Batwoman' is expected to return for its second season in January 2021 on The CW. "I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of 'Batwoman' on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community," said Leslie.





It is unclear, given Rose's decision to step down after one season came as a surprise, how 'Batwoman' will introduce Wilder and write out Kane, who as the cousin of Bruce Wayne/'Batman', was planned to be a major part of The CW's 'Arrowverse' going forward. The network's annual crossover next season was supposed to be team up between Rose's Kane and Tyler Hoechlin's'Superman'.







