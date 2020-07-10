Florence replacing Scarlett as 'Black Widow'



Florence Pugh will take over the baton from Scarlett Johansson in the upcoming Marvel movie 'Black Widow', reports hindustantimes.com. The film is expected to be Johansson's 'last hurrah' as the spy character, which she has played since 2010's 'Iron 'Man 2. '





Black Widow', which was scheduled for an April release, will be released in November because of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is a prequel, set between the events of 'Captain America: Civil War' and 'Avengers: Infinity War', the report adds.





In an interview to Empire, director Cate Shortland confirmed that Pugh, an Oscar-nominee, will be a prominent part of the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. '[Kevin Feige] realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction,' Shortland said. 'And we didn't know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn't know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, 'Oh, I'm handing her the baton.'







So it's going to propel another female storyline.' Johansson's Natasha Romanoff was killed in 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', but the character's death was overshadowed by that of Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, and the retirement of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers. 'In Endgame, the fans were upset that Natasha did not have a funeral,' Shortland said. 'Whereas Scarlett, when I spoke to her about it, said Natasha wouldn't have wanted a funeral.'









--- Agencies

