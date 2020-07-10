Nourin serious about original songs

Nourin



Nourin is the listeners' choice singer of present generation who was in the Top 10 contestants in 'Close Up 1- Tomakey Khunjchhey Bangladesh in 2005'. In original music round, she won hearts of many music-lovers rendering Kabir Bakul written and Emon Saha composed song titled "Krishnochura laal hoyechhe phule phule tumi ashbe bole".







That Nourin, hailed from Pabna, tried to concentrate on original song in her 15 years long music career. She has two solo albums and also lent her vocal for play-back songs.







This time she is more serious about original tracks. While talking in this regard Nourin said, "There is no alternative of original tracks. For this reason, to survive in the field of music, I have concentrated myself to render original songs. Due to Corona we had to back forward from many plans.







During Corona somebody is working with risk. But I have to pass time safely at my home. I have to think about original songs. There is no alternative besides original songs to survive in this field. I have some plans in this regard. When time comes I will disclose everything." "Krishnochura" was Nourin's debut solo album which was released under the banner of Gaanchil in 2005. Then taking 10 years break she released her second solo titled "Chupisare".

