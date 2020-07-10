

Popular television actress TareenJahan and YouTuber Salman Muqtadir will be seen together for the first time in a play titled 'MeghlaMonerMeye' directed by ChayanikaChowdhury. Tareen and Salman's unequal love will come up in this play produced by TuhinBarua in the screenplay of FariaHossain.







It is currently being shot. "This is the first time Tareen and Salman are working together. The work of the last day is going on. I have a lot of work to do with Tareen as the two of us didn't work together for six years.







It is even my first work with Salman," Chayanika Chowdhury told from the shooting spot. TareenJahan will be seen in the title role of 'Meghla Moner Meye' where Salman Muqtadir will be seen in the role of her boyfriend. Mili Bashar and SamiaOthoi were starred. The play is being made for the coming Eid.

