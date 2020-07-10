BSA initiates 'Art Against Corona' art camp



Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) launched an art camp on Wednesday, as part of its 'Art Against Corona' venture, repots UNB.





The camp consists of 300 noted and promising artists of Bangladesh. As part of the camp, the 300 nominated artists were given art-equipment and access to craft their artworks at BSA's National Art Gallery complex, plaza, and studios while maintaining social distancing.Initiated by BSA Director General Liaquat Ali Lucky, the art camp is being administrated by the Fine Arts department of BSA.





The artists are scheduled to submit their artworks at the Fine Arts department of BSA from July 8 to July 20. The artworks will be showcased in a future exhibition and will be featured in a catalog.The art camp is being orchestrated by noted artists Jamal Ahmed, NazmaAkter, Kamal Pasha Chowdhury, and Sanjib Das Apu.

