Mamo busy with her works



National Film Award winner talented actress Zakia Bari Mamo has been working in media for more than 12 years. From the beginning of her acting career, Mamo's mother gave her phone calls to work in good story based telefilms and dramas. She always inspired and praised her daughter's performances. But for last few days, Mamo didn't get inspiration from her mother like earlier.





However, on July 3, Mamo-starrer and ChayanikaChowdhury directed her 400th play titled 'GolpoNoi' was telecasted on NTV. Mamo's parents watched the drama on the TV screen and her mother Ayesha Akhter, who is a retired professor, became emotional to watch her daughter's acting and story of the drama.When Mamo got praiseworthy remarks from her mother for her performance in that play she became emotional with tears.





While sharing her feelings in this regard Mamo said, "Earlier my parents tried to watch all of works on the TV screen. But now my mother does not show interest to watch drama because there is absence of variation in the story of dramas.







So, when she gives me phone call I cannot find anything to talk with her regarding TV plays. When my mother watched the play 'GolpoNoi' I became really emotional. After a long time, story and my acting made her emotional. My father also talked with me about the play after watching it. In fact, after a long time, I got appreciation from my parents for my work.





I give thanks to Chayanikadi to give the opportunity to work in such a nice story based drama. After telecasting the play I am also getting response from the viewers. During Coronavirus we worked in risk but we had intention to present a nice work, so we got appreciation from the viewers for the play."





Mamo also informed that she has already finished shooting of AnisurRahmanMilon'sEid drama 'MoniraMonjil' where MoniraMithu and LutfarRahman George acted in roles of Mamo's grandfather and grandmother respectively.







After a long time, Mamo worked under EzazMunna written any story based play."For Eid, I got several scripts but during this Corona time I do not feel comfortable to work with known persons and unit," Mamo also said.





Leave Your Comments