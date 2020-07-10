BCB chief undergoes successful operation

Nazmul Hassan Papon



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon underwent a successful operation in a hospital in London on Wednesday night.Papon is now doing fine after the surgery; confirmed BCB media and communication committee chairman Jalal Younus.





The BCB chief was suffering from his old prostate problem for which he took treatment at home and abroad earlier.He left Dhaka for London for the treatment on June 21 and as per rules he was in quarantine for 14 days there before the operation.

