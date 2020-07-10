CCDM advises DPL clubs to pay 50 percent payment of players



The Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis had already advised the clubs to clear the 50 percent payment of the players, said its chairman Kazi Inam Ahmed.The DPL was postponed after the first two rounds due to the outbreak of the Covid-19, which left the whole world standstill. Some of the clubs even didn't pay a single penny despite the clause of paying one third of the amount before the commencement of the league.





Most of the players for which the DPL is the only earning source were left in troublesome condition due to the coronavirus situation in the country. In the wake of the situation, The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) requested BCB to consult with the clubs to pay the 50 percent payment of the players, considering their sufferings due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.





Kazi Inam said they had already advised the clubs to pay 50 percent payment despite the fact that this year the BCB was not involved in contract. "Also players of Brothers union and Partex raised concerns that they have not received payments this season.







CCDM had already advised the clubs to pay 50 percent payment before the start of the league despite the fact that players' payment this season are under direct contract with the teams," Kazi Inam said after the online meeting with CWAB.This year the inter-club players transfer saw the traditional system under which players were directly contracted with the clubs, abolishing the 'players by choice' system.







The players protested against 'players by choice', a lottery system in which players price was determined before the draft was held but BCB took the responsibility to clear the payment if the club fails to do.Players said the system ruined their freedom of choosing the clubs. After their severe protest against this system, the BCB brought traditional system back.

Leave Your Comments