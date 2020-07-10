Krishna and co. continue fitness training in full swing

Krishna Rani Sarkar

It is still uncertain whether the Youth SAFF Football will be rolled in the ground or not, but the women's boosters continued their physical training in a full swing to keep themselves fit.Krishna Rani Sarkar through a video message on Thursday said their coaches are providing necessary tips and different instruction every day and hold a video conference in a week so that we can maintain our fitness level. "





We are talking to our coaches on WhatsApp everyday and make a video conference in a week. He provided different techniques on fitness," she said.





"We talk about our fitness….. our coaches have given a training schedule, we are following those instructions……. we do different kinds of exercises on different days.Besides, Kiron Apa, Litu sir, Choton sir, Annaya di, Suinu di are also staying in touch with us, Krishna added.







From last month, Krishna Rani and co. began their physical training and fitness at their respective home to raise their fitness level ahead of the SAFF U-15 and U-18 women's football tournaments that were scheduled to be stage in September and October.The national football team head coach Golam Robanni Helal and assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu are providing necessary instructions to the eve booters through online during the training.





Earlier the national team's committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) advised the women's booters to take preparation staying at their respective home for the upcoming SAFF U-15 and U-18 women's football tournaments in October because the camp will resume when the coronavirus situation of the country will improve.









