Asia Cup 2020 postponed

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Thursday officially announced the postponement of the much-talked-about Asia Cup 2020, which was scheduled to be held in September 2020, due to travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements and health risks amid COVID-19 pandemic.







The announcement by ACC comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that the tournament stands cancelled. Clearing every doubt, ACC officially announced the postponement of the Asia Cup 2020 on Thursday, reports agencies. ACC, in a press release, said that conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the topmost priority of the ACC with the Board being optimistic of holding the event in 2021.







Notably, the PCB has exchanged hosting rights for the tournament with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wit the rescheduled Asia Cup now expected to be held in June 2021 in Sri Lanka with Pakistan hosting the event in 2022."The Executive Board of the ACC has met on multiple occasions to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Asia Cup tournament scheduled in September 2020.







"From the onset, the Board was keen on organizing the tournament as per the original schedule. However, travel restrictions, country-specific quarantine requirements, fundamental health risks and social distancing mandates have posed as substantial challenges to the holding of the Asia Cup. Above all, the risks related to health and safety of participating players, support staff, commercial partners, fans and the cricketing community were deemed to be significant.







"Accordingly, the Board, after careful consideration of all the above factors, has determined that the Asia Cup 2020 be postponed. Conducting the event in a responsible manner remains the priority of the ACC and the Board is hopeful that the tournament will be held in 2021. The ACC is currently working towards securing June 2021 as a suitable window for the same.





"It may also be noted that the hosts for the Asia Cup 2020, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has exchanged hosting rights for the tournament with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Through this arrangement, the SLC will now host the rescheduled Asia Cup expected in June 2021 while the PCB will host the Asia Cup 2022."

