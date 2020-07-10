Richard Thaler: The Father of the Behavioral Economics









It was 12 September 1945, the sky of the whole world was covered with the black cloud of World War II. At such a moment, a child was born to a Jewish family in East Orange, New Jersey. A few days later, the war stopped and the whole world started to reform and covered with the shower of peace.







The child is none but the Father ofthe Behavioral Economics, Nobel laureate Richard H. Thaler. He was born in a solvent family and grew up with two younger brothers. His mother, Mrs. Roslyn, was a teacher and later she became a real estate agent. His father, Mr. Alan Maurice Thaler, was an actuary at the Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey and he wanted his son will follow his footsteps.







But, Thaler did not do that. From his childhood, he wanted to be a Psychologist. He married twice in his life. From his first marriage, he has three children. Later, he married, France Leclerc, an avid photographer and a former professor at the University of Chicago.







Thaler’s education life is quite diversified. He kept good signs at all levels of his education life. Thaler completed a graduation degree from Newark Academy before receiving his B.A. degree in 1967 from Case Western Reserve University and his M.A. in 1970. From the University of Rochester, he received his Ph.D. degree in 1974 writing his thesis on "The Value of Saving A Life: A Market Estimate" under the close supervision of renowned professor Sherwin Rosen. Like his education life, his professional career is also diversified.





After completing his studies, Thaler started the journey of his career at the University of Rochester as a professor. After this, he spent a year, from 1977 to 1978, at Stanford University collaborating and researching with Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky. At this time, he identified the theoretical framework to fit many of the economic inconsistencies, such as the endowment effect.





Then he served at the SC Johnson College of Business at Cornell University as a faculty member for a long time, from 1978 to 1995. During this period, he wrote many columns in the Journal of Economic Perspectives and drew big attention. These columns were published as a book named The Winner’s Curse by Princeton University Press in 1992. In 1995, Thaler was offered a distinguished position at the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business where he has taught ever since.