It’s high time the Chinese changed their Food Habit

While the entire world is slowly edging towards a tragic famine, the heart of the whole tragedy, China, continues to sell and consume animal meats like dogs, bats, an endangered species- pangolin, and even live wolf pups. Not only is it inhumane, but at this point of time, it is also extremely risky for human health. If this doesn’t stop, we could soon be heading towards another hit of COVID-19, which we will not be able to handle at all.







As soon as the severity of the outbreak declined, the wet markets in China continue to sell wild meat including bat and pangolin, which are known as the main culprits behind this infamous Coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese government had imposed a shut down on the Wuhan Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market along with a ban on the trade and consumption of wild meat.







Unfortunately, this policy has been implemented only in Wuhan. The rest of the provinces are buying and selling wild meat like nothing ever happened. The only difference is that now, the police stops anyone from taking pictures of those markets. Filthy cages filled with cats and dogs have been found in Guilin, in southwest China, all ready for slaughter.







Sometimes they even consumer animals that are not completely dead, which is terrifying to think of. One of the public health experts of China,Yanzhong Huang has stated that the Chinese love to eat anything that’s still moving, it’s a part of their culture. We must respect everyone’s cultures but a culture that puts innocent animals in an enormous amount of pain and puts the whole world in danger, must be changed.







Whether it is the Asian influenza, SARS or Coronavirus, China has been the origin of many deadly infectious diseases. Consumption of animal meat that has not been quarantined or cooked properly, or skipped completely in some cases, makes China susceptible to all those deadly viruses that exist in the wild animals. So, as long as these markets are running, we will continue to see such outbreaks of deadly infectious diseases.







The writer is a student, Department of Business Administration, East West University.



