COVID-19: Bangladesh Mission in London postpones Independence, National Day reception









Bangladesh High Commission in London has decided to postpone the Bangladesh Independence and National Day Reception 2020 scheduled in the evening of March 30 at the Methodist Church Central Hall.





The decision was taken in view of the rapid escalation of the highly contagious and infectious COVID -19 virus in London and the surrounding cities, and the acute risks that it poses to the health, wellbeing and safety of all our invited valued guests, said the High Commission on Saturday.





The High Commission deeply regretted any inconvenience caused by this decision taken in view of this unwarranted situation and in the interest of public health safety.





Once this pandemic situation gets back to normal and large public gatherings are no longer a health and safety threat, Bangladesh High Commission will make a fresh announcement in this regard, said a media release.





Bangladesh High Commission in London requested all Bangladeshi-British to practice maximum caution to protect themselves against COVID-19 infections and wishes the very best of health, wellbeing and long life for Bangladeshi community members in the UK.

