Missing S.Korean mayor found dead













Park Won-soon, mayor of South Korea's capital Seoul, was found dead around midnight in Bugaksan mountain in northern Seoul, hours after his daughter filed a missing report to police on Thursday evening.

According to local media, Park's daughter filed the missing report at 5:17 p.m. local time Thursday, saying he "left home four to five hours ago after leaving words like a will and his phone is currently turned off."

About 250 policemen and rescuers had searched the mountain, mobilizing drones and police dogs.

The mayor left his residence in central Seoul at about 10:44 a.m. local time Thursday, wearing black clothes and carrying a black backpack.

His mobile phone signal was last detected near a temple in northern Seoul.





