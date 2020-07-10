Covid-19: India reports over 26,000 new cases









India reported another record single-day spike in coronavirus cases, prompting some states to reimpose lockdowns in high-risk areas.





India's total cases stand 793,802 with 26,506 cases reported on Friday.





The Health Ministry also reported another 475 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 21,604.





The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at more than 60%





The eastern state of Bihar reimposed a full lockdown in the state capital Patna and four other districts for a week beginning Friday to curb a surge in cases.





India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh, with nearly 230 million people, announced a weekend lockdown beginning Friday night. All private shops and businesses across the state will remain closed except pharmacies and shops selling groceries, milk and produce.

