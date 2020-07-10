Covid-19: Bangladesh reports 37 more deaths, 2,949 new cases









Bangladesh on Friday reported 37 more deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19), mounting the total death toll to 2,275.





Besides, the total confirmed coronavirus cases reached 178,443 in the country as 2,949 new people were infected in the last 24 hours.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





The health authorities also counted 1,862 recovery during this period, taking the total recovery 86, 406.





Global Covid-19 Scenario





The confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world crossed 12,272,98 while the death toll from Covid-19 climbed to 5554,989 as of Friday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





As per JHU data, Brazil came to the second position after the US with 1,755,779 cases and 69,184 deaths while India took the third position again with 793,802 cases. India has so far reported 21,305 deaths.





Meanwhile, Russia counted the fourth highest cases -- 706,240 till the date.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 133,291 patients and about 3,118,109 confirmed cases.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

