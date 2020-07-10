Agrani Bank branch in Kushtia put under lockdown









Local administration has put Agrani Bank Kumarkhali branch under lockdown as five employees of the bank tested positive for coronavirus recently.

Rajibul Islam Khan, Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer, confirmed the matter on Friday.

Hasen Ali, a senior officer of the bank, was diagnosed with coronavirus on July 3, said bank manager Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardi.

Later, another officer of the bank Imtiaz Zaman was found infected with the virus on July 6, he said.

The bank authorities arranged samples tests of all the employees of the branch.

Three more officials of the bank branch tested positive for coronavirus on July 9 after testing, forcing the local administration to put the bank under lockdown.

