

It is the largest Buddhist statue in South Asia. If you visit this Buddhist Temple, you'll witness the statue of Gautam Buddha as well as the 200 years old temple near to it. You will find hundred years' old ancient tradition and cultural heritage of traditional Rakhain tribal families.













How to go

From the capital of Dhaka to Patuakhali, there are three options of transport available. Basic information about these routes to reach Patuakhali has been mentioned in the other part.







The road distance from Dhaka to Patuakhali is 319 km. You can take a bus from Sayedabad or Gabtoli counters of Dhaka to reach Patuakhali.







There are two routes by bus to arrive at Patuakhali district. One goes from Dhaka to Mawa to Barisal to Patuakhali and another one drives from Dhaka to Aricha to Barisal to Patuakhali. The bus fare generally ranges from Tk 450 to Tk 700. Kuakata Buddhist Temple is situated only four 4 km away from Kuakata beach.











BRTC bus reaches Kuakata from Dhaka, departing from Saidabad bus terminal. It usually takes about 12 hours to reach there. The BRTC buses are comparatively good.





The most prominent bus named "Sakura" costs around 450 Taka, departing every night. From Patuakhali main town, you can easily get local bus service which will take you to Kuakata (around 70 km distance). But it is further 4 km away from Kuakata beach.



Where to stay





There are many hotels in Patuakhali to stay in.



Things to do





1. Visit around the temple. See the 200 years old well near it. Take some photos to share with friends and families.





2. Visit Misripara located close to the temple, Keranipara and Amkholapara. Traditional Rakhain community will welcome you with their warm hospitalities.





3. Purchase handicrafts made by Rakhain families.



Eating facilities





Some hotels or motels offer meals to their guest. Local available restaurants provide with local cuisine.



Travel tips

1. You can visit this place on the Rash Mela season. Buddhist followers pay visits here during Rash and Maghi Purnima. A holy bath is taken by them at Kuakata beach.





1. Rash-Mela is also enjoyed by a lot of tourists. As a result of these events the beach becomes much more alluring to the tourists.It is held on the day of full moon in the Bangla month of Kartik (late autumn or mid-October to mid-November).

