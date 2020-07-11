US court orders Iran to pay $879m to Khobar bombing survivors

Photo released by the US department of defense showing US and Saudi military personnel surveying the damages to Khobar Towers in Dhahran 26 June caused by the explosion of a fuel truck outside the King Abdul Aziz Air Base. -AFP



A United States federal court held Iran responsible for the 1996 bombing of the Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia where US forces were housed, and ordered Tehran to pay $879 million to survivors.







The Khobar Towers was a housing complex in the eastern city of Khobar, near the Abdulaziz Air Base and Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran, that housed American servicemen working on Operation Southern Watch, reports Arab News.A truck bomb was detonated on June 25, 1996, near an eight-story building of the housing complex, which killed 19 US Air Force personnel and a Saudi national and wounded 498 others.





The court ruled that the Iranian government directed and provided material support to Hezbollah who detonated the 5,000-pound truck bomb, a Chicago law firm press release said. The attackers reportedly smuggled the explosives used in the attack from Lebanon.





The lawsuit was brought under the terrorism exception of the US Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act by the 14 injured US airmen and 21 of their immediate family members.The defendants in the case were listed as the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security.





"We will continue to seek to hold the Government of Iran accountable for this terrorist attack as long as is necessary," said Adora Sauer, the lead attorney of MM LAW LLC.





US District Judge Beryl A. Howell found the defendants liable and awarded the plaintiffs $132 million for pain and suffering, as well as prejudgment interest, for a total compensatory damage award of $747 million and $132 million for punitive damages.





The court also said the plaintiffs are eligible for partial payments from the US Victims of State Sponsored Terrorism Fund, which compensates American victims of acts of international terrorism with funds obtained from fines and forfeitures levied against companies caught illegally laundering money for sanctioned countries and persons. The attorneys also intend to pursue enforcement of the judgments through litigation intended to seize Iranian assets.





"The physical and psychological toll on our families has been extremely high, but this judgment is welcome news. More than 20 years on, we want the world to remember the evil that Iran did at the Khobar Towers. Through the work of our attorneys, we intend to do just that," said Glenn Christie, a retired Air Force staff sergeant crew chief who was severely injured in the bombing.







