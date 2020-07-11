China rejects new US invite to join nuclear talks



China on Friday rejected a new US invitation to join arms control talks with Russia, complaining that Washington had continued to "pester" Beijing over the issue.US President Donald Trump's administration has demanded that China take part in talks on a successor to the New Start treaty, which caps the nuclear warheads of the United States and Russia - the two Cold War-era superpowers.





Beijing said in response that it would join the talks only if the US reduced its arsenal to match China's much smaller nuclear deterrent, prompting Washington to again issue a fresh invitation to the talks on Thursday.





But Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian poured cold water on the idea during a Friday press briefing. "China's opposition of the so-called trilateral arms control negotiations is very clear," he said. "





However, the US continues to pester China, even distorting China's position." Zhao said Washington's proposal for trilateral negotiations was "neither serious nor sincere", calling on it to instead respond to Russia's call for an extension of the treaty and further reduce its own nuclear arsenal.







China, with the world's biggest nuclear arsenal after the US and Russia, has maintained it will not join in talks with Washington and Moscow on reducing its number of warheads. However, Zhao appeared to hold open the door to some form of discussions saying Washington needed to "create conditions for other nuclear-weapon states to participate in nuclear disarmament negotiations."







The US pointedly noted the Chinese absence at talks with Russia in Vienna two weeks ago on extending or replacing NEW Start, a 2010 arms reduction treaty that expires in February.The pact is between the US and Russia, long the world's major nuclear powers. The Trump administration wants China, as a rising military power, to join.





Fu Cong, the director general of the Foreign Ministry's arms control department, on Wednesday called that demand unrealistic because China has a much smaller nuclear arsenal than the other two. By inviting China to join, the US is creating a pretext to walk away from the talks without replacing the treaty, he said.









---AFP, Beijing

