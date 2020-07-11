Sahara to be buried at Banani graveyard today



Awami League Presidium Member and former home minister Advocate Sahara Khatun, MP, will be buried beside her parents' graves at Banani graveyard today.





Confirming the matter to BSS, Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua said the body of Advocate Sahara Khatun was scheduled to be brought to Dhaka from Bangkok last night on a flight of US-Bangla Airlines. "





We have not yet fixed the time of her namaz-e-janaza and burial and the senior leaders of our party will take the decision in this regard," Barrister Barua said. Sahara Khatun, 77, breathed her last at a Bangkok hospital last night.

