Teesta crosses danger mark as major rivers rising in B'putra basin

A mother with her child wades through flood water in Kachikata Char area of Faridpur. The photo was taken on Friday. -Zahidul Islam/AA



The Teesta crossed the danger mark at Dalia point in Nilphamari district on Friday evening as major rivers started rising again following onrush of huge water from the upper catchment in the Brahmaputra basin during the last 24 hours.





"With sharp rise in water level, the Teesta was flowing 28cm above the danger mark at Dalia point in Nilphamari district at 6 pm today," Executive Engineer of Teesta Barrage division of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) Md. Rabiul Islam told BSS.







Some low-lying and char areas of four upazilas in Nilphamari and other areas of adjoining Lalmonirhat districts again went under floodwaters as the Teesta river again crossed its danger mark on Friday evening.





The BWDB official said water levels of all major rivers marked rises following onrush of huge water amid heavy monsoon rains from the upper catchment in India in the basin during the last 24 hours till at 9 am on Friday. The rising trend in water levels of major rivers might continue during the next 72 hours and the Dharla may also cross the danger mark in the next 24 hours.





According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB, heavy rains might continue in northern Bangladesh and adjoining northeastern Indian states of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and West Bengal during the next 72 hours.





During the past 24 hours till 9am, 551mm rainfall was recorded at Cherrapunji, 120mm at Shillong, 297mm at Pasighat, 99mm at Dhubri, 154mm at Goalpara and 50mm at Jalpaiguri points of the northwestern Indian states in the upstream. Besides, 103mm rainfall was recorded at Chilmari in Kurigram, 58mm at Kawnia in Rangpur and 53mm at Gaibandha monitoring points of BWDB during the same period.





Due to huge onrush of water from the upstream, water levels of the Dharla rose by 18cm at Kurigram, Brahmaputra rose by 15cm at Noonkhawa and 10cm at Chilmari points during the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.





Besides, water levels of the river Jamuna rose by 11cm at Fulchhari, 6cm at Bahadurabad, 4cm at Sariakandi, 2cm at Kazipur and 4cm at Sirajganj points in Sirajganj during the period.





The Dharla was flowing only 24cm below the danger mark at Kurigram, Brahmanpara 43cm at Noonkhawa and 31cm at Chilmari and Ghaghot 50cm below the danger mark at Gaibandha points at 9 am.





During the same period, the Jamuna was flowing only 11cm below the danger mark at Fulchhari in Gaibandha, 21cm at Bahadurabad in Jamalpur, 27cm at Sariakandi in Bogura, 35cm at Kazipur and 39cm at Sirajganj points.





While talking to BSS, Chief Engineer for Rangpur Zone of BWDB Jyoti Prosad Ghosh said water levels of the Dharla, Teesta, Brahmaputra and Jamuna rivers might continue to rise further during the next 72 hours to cause a flood situation again in the basin.





"We're closely monitoring the situation round the clock and ready to take immediate steps to repair any damages or breached flood control structures on an emergency basis anywhere in all eight districts of Rangpur division," he said.





"All flood control embankments and structures are remaining safe in the BWDB's Rangpur zone where riverbank protection works are continuing at most of the 52 vulnerable points in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram and Gaibandha districts," Ghosh added.





