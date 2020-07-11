'Govt unearths Regent Hospital irregularities'



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said the government unearthed the irregularities of Regent Hospital, while BNP did not raise any question to this end in the past.He was talking to reporters at Awami League president's Dhanmondi political office on Friday.







Hasan Mahmud said, "An agency of the government conducted drives at two branches of Regent Hospital in Dhaka and filed cases against the hospital." The drives were not carried out based on media reports but expressed gratitude to the media for publishing investigative reports on this issue, he said.





Responding to a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said according to media reports, Regent Hospital owner Shahed Karim was connected with Hawa Bhaban during the BNP regime and was in jail for two years too.The information minister said reports also revealed that Shahed Karim talked to fugitive BNP vice-chairman Tareq Rahman through skype only a few months ago in front of a Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal leader.







Leave Your Comments