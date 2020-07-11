BNP worried about overseas labor market



BNP has alleged that Bangladesh is now at the risk of losing overseas labor market due to the 'indifference and negligence' of the government.





Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi came up with the allegation while addressing a virtual press briefing from BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Friday.





Rizvi said, "Various countries, including Italy, China, Japan, Vietnam, Turkey, Qatar and the UAE, are imposing various restrictions on the citizens of Bangladesh to enter their countries. The deportation of 152 Bangladeshis from the airport after their arrival in Italy has manifested how indifferent the government is about people's interests!"







"We're worried whether our citizens may have to pay a heavy price in the future if Bangladesh loses credibility in the international arena regarding the coronavirus test reports at this time of the Global Village. The awful situation that has created in the country in terms of people's health safety may put the overseas labor market for our citizens at risk," Rizvi observed.





Referring to false corona test report scams of JKG Health Care and Regent Hospital, he said the institutions got permission for conducting corona tests as their owners were the ruling party leaders and close to the government.





