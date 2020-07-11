'Fakhrul's remarks on EC are false, fabricated'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir about the Election Commission (EC) is false, fabricated, motivated and conspiratorial.





In a statement on Friday, Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, ""Such intentional and conspiratorial statement of Mirza Fakhrul Islam have deeply made the country's people disappointed." Showing respect to the country's sovereignty and constitutional norms, a responsible leader of a political party cannot make such a comment, he further said.





At an online discussion, he said, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that the EC has taken an initiative to amend the registration law of political parties aiming at bringing the ruling Awami League back to power and this process has begun from One-Eleven.





Condemning the statement of Fakhrul on behalf of the AL, he said such statement, which violates political norms, has made the country's people disappointed.Quader said removing a provisions relating to the registration of political parties from the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972, the EC is going to formulate a separate law in Bengal keeping its basic provisions intact.





Leave Your Comments