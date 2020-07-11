'US-China ties severely damaged over pandemic'



President Donald Trump said Friday US-China relations have been "severely damaged" over Beijing's handling of the coronvirus outbreak, and he is not thinking about a second phase of the countries' trade deal.





"(The) relationship with China has been severely damaged," Trump told reporters on Air Force One as he flew to Florida, adding that he had "many other things" on his mind, reports AFP."They could have stopped the plague, they could have stopped it, they didn't stop it."

