'Drive against graft in health sector to be intensified'



Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Chairman Iqbal Mahmood has said the anti-graft body will intensify its drive to bring to justice those involved in corruption in the health sector and relief scam. He came up with the warning while addressing a virtual meeting on Friday.







The ACC boss said, "Although the Commission's regular activities have been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, it will intensify its drive against those involved in corruption in the relief and health sectors."







The graft suspects would be brought to justice for the welfare of the people, he warned. The full commission meeting was held on the implementation of its Strategic Work Plan 2019.







Mahmood said more than 18 officers of the Commission have so far been infected with coronavirus, while two promising officers died of COVID-19.Amid this adverse situation, he said, the ACC officials are filing cases, arresting suspects, summoning the accused and interrogating them.





"Perform your duties following the health guidelines. If necessary, conduct inquiry and investigation activities staying at home. In such cases, the file register must be followed in the movement of documents and the ACC secretary should be informed of it," he added.ACC commissioners AFM Aminul Islam and Dr Md Mozammel Haque Khan, and senior ACC officials joined the virtual meeting.





