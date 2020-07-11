COVID-19 and cytokine storm





Innate immunity is a person's inborn defense against pathogens that instruct the body's adaptive immune system to produce antibodies against viruses. Our immune system protects us always from different type of pathogens like bacteria, virus or any foreign invaders. Whenever the foreign invaders are trying to come from outside our immune system will find them & kill them.







Mainly the immune cells of our immune system detect virus or foreign particles and they send out alert messages by releasing various proteins known as cytokines that causes an inflammatory response. However, sometimes our immune system are getting hyperactive. Instead of finding the foreign invaders and killing them it gets excited against itself.







That is called hyper reactivity of our immune system which causes also release other signaling molecules, called catecholamine, that amplify this response further, triggering the release of more cytokines. This is finally called Cytokine storm syndrome.





Cytokines are proteins that acts as signaling molecules, which are responsible for conveying the messages between different immune system cells. So one immune system cells once find out the pathogens are going to inform the neighboring immune cells about the invasion. Everything is happening with the help of cytokines.







So the cytokine concentration must be regulated in our body and normally that concentrations are low or in balanced state. The moment we are infected with pathogens the cytokine concentration increases in our blood vessels. When the cytokines that raise immune activity become too abundant, the immune system may not be able to stop itself. However, their sudden release in large quantities can cause multisystem organ failure and death.







Immune cells spread beyond infected body parts and start attacking healthy tissues, when organs do not get enough blood, a person can go into shock, risking permanent organ damage or death. This large concentration of cytokine also causes blood vessel wall thin which are responsible for ultimate damage of vessel wall.



Cytokine storm in Covid-19





Most people with COVID-19 do not develop cytokine storm and its symptoms. However, certain people may be more prone to developing cytokine storm from COVID-19 if they have specific genes that make their immune system react in certain ways.





The first hints that severe Covid-19 cases included a cytokine storm came out of Chinese hospitals near the outbreak's epicenter. Physicians in Wuhan, in a study of 29 patients, reported that higher levels of the cytokines IL-2R and IL-6 were found in more severe Covid-19 infections.





In Covid infections all cytokines are releasing with more concentration in the blood stream that gives a signal for other immune cells to go to the infected cell for destroying the invaders. For this reason fluid component of the blood will be started to go outside from the blood vessels due to less concentrations.







As a result blood cells are getting high in the blood vessels causes start to coagulate or clot. As this blood starts to clot inside the blood vessels and there is no supply of blood to the lung tissue. As well as all organ ultimately are not receiving the blood due to clot that causes failure of the function which is called multi organ failure. This happening mainly to the patient of Covid 19 due to Cytokine storm.





This is not the first time a cytokine storm has been linked to a pandemic. Scientists suspect that cytokine storms caused many of the fatalities in the 1918 flu pandemic and the 2003 outbreak of SARS, a virus related to the one that causes Covid-19.



Cytokine Storm Syndrome Symptoms





Cytokine storm can cause many different symptoms. Sometimes these are only mild, flu-like symptoms. Other times, these can be severe and life-threatening. Symptoms might include :





* Fevers and chills

* Fatigue

* Swelling of extremities

* Nausea and vomiting

* Muscle and joint aches

* Headache

* Rash

* Cough

* Shortness of breath

* Rapid breathing

* Seizures

* Tremor

* Difficulty coordinating movements

* Confusion and hallucinations

* Lethargy and poor responsiveness



Very low blood pressure and increased blood clotting can also be hallmarks of severe cytokine storm syndrome.



Can we detect Cytokine storm?





Yes, in advance stage if we detect the cytokine storm syndrome that will be preventive. There are some chances that some marker proteins in the blood increases with concentration before the cytokine storm syndrome. They are :





1. Elevated ferritin (involved in infection response)

2. Elevations in inflammatory markers (like CRP)

3. Elevated IL-6





After COVID-19 infection, some patients develop systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) giving rise to a cytokine storm that contributes to increased mortality in ARDS.





In summary, further experimentation is required to understand the changes in the immune response of patients with COVID-19 infection and the mechanisms of abnormal cytokine expression in COVID-19 pneumonia.







Accurate prediction and targeted intervention during the course of COVID-19 pneumonia will be essential to improve patient survival. So for any treatment to work, doctors must catch the storm happening.





The writer is a Medical Officer, Sumona Hospital and Research Assistant, North South University





Leave Your Comments