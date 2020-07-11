Google officially confirms its Nest smart speaker



Google has been rumoured of working on a new Nest smart speaker. This would be an upgrade over the original Google Home smart speaker. Shortly after a couple of leaks appeared showing the upcoming Google Nest smart speaker, the company confirmed it and revealed official teasers as well, reports Hindustan Times.







The new Google Nest smart speaker looks quite different from the Google Home. It actually looks more of a bigger version of the Google Nest Mini. The smart speaker also has a unique oblong-like cylindrical design. It's entirely covered in fabric unlike the Google Home which only had the bottom half fabric-covered.





The Google Nest teaser image shared with XDA Developers shows a light blue colour. A teaser video of the smart speaker was also shared, and a 'Sand Pink' variant of the Google Nest is spotted in the background.Based on leaked images of the Google Nest smart speaker, there's a plastic bottom base with the power button. There's also the microphone's on/off switch on one side. From the looks of it, the new Google Nest smart speaker can be placed vertically or horizontally.





We don't know much about the specifications of the Google Nest. Google hasn't announced either when it plans to launch the smart speaker. Google has so far launched the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Smart Display. This was after Google started rebranding its smart devices under Nest.





The Google Nest Mini is priced at ?3,999 in India. As for the Nest Hub Smart Display, it retails at ?8,999. The 2018 Google Home is available at ?7,999. The upcoming Nest smart speaker could also fall under a similar pricing category.









Leave Your Comments