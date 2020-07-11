silence on nepotism



As Sushant Singh Rajput's death has heated the word 'Nepotism,' Pooja Bhatt lashes out on twitter talking about nepotism.Pooja Bhatt said in her tweets that it is funny to accuse a banner of nepotism that has launched and backed many new talents, be it musicians, actors, and technicians.







Pooja also talked about KanganaRanaut who started the debate on nepotism, was also launched by Vishesh films. However, she was discovered by filmmaker AnuragBasu but his vision was backed by their banner.

