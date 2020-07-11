Hrithikupcoming superhero saga 'Krrish 4'



HrithikRoshan is all set to reprise his superhero character in 'Krrish 4'. There have been not many updates for a long time post Hrithik confirmed that the film is on and may bring back Jadoo. But now as the team gears up to begin the pre-production, the grapevine has that the film will have Hrithik travel time to get back Krrish's father and Jadoo.







The buzz is that, the team was exploring concepts for 'Krrish 4' for a long time. This particular idea of intergalactic travel impressed HrithikRoshan and writer-director RakeshRoshan began working on it.







The pre-production work of the same has begun and Rajesh Roshan has taken charge of the music department.A source close to the development around 'Krrish 4', in a Mid-Day report, said, "Given the movie's ambitious theme, the director has entrusted Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies with the visual effects. He intends to introduce an army of super-villains who will battle the hero and has hired a Hollywood designer to give a distinct look to each baddie."





