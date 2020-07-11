Tasnova Elvin becomes mother to a baby girl



Popular small screen actress Tasnova Elvin became the mother of a baby girl on Thursday. The Lux Star is very happy with the arrival of a new guest. She gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in the capital at 5:30 pm on Thursday.





The mother and daughter are both healthy."By the grace of Almighty Allah, I have become the mother of a daughter. It's a different feeling for every woman. I urge all to pray for us," Tasnova Elvin said.





Tasnova tied the knot with FahadRiazi on March 26, 2017. This is their first child.Tasnova Elvin entered the showbiz arena in 2010 through the Lux competition and did numerous TVCs and dramas. Her notable plays are 'Bachelor Point', 'KacherPutul', 'KhandaniManzil', 'Mister Tension', etc.







