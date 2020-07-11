Nandita returns with musical show 'Gaan-erOparey'



'Gaan-erOparey' is a regular musical show on Ekushey Television. In 2013, popular singer of present time Sanzida Mahmood Nandita performed in the programto keep invitation from producer of the show Mohsina Rahman. During break of that program while discussion with Nandita, Mohsina Rahman offered her to host the show.





Basically Nandita's talking style and pronunciation attracted to Mohsina. Later, singer Nandita started her journey as a host for Ekusher Sokal on that channel. Then Nandita also hosted in different TV channels' shows and got appreciation from the viewers.





Recording of that memorable show 'Gaan-erOparey' was held on July 8. After taking a break for Coronavirus, Nandita has returned to work by this program. Hosted by FerdousAra, Nandita rendered four songs in the program. These songs are: Pratima Bandyopadhyay's "Kajol Dhoa Chokher Jole", Sabita Chowdhury's"Lage Dol Patai Patai", Ferdausi Rahman's"Tumi Jodi Bole Dite" and Shahnaz Rahmatullah's "OiAkash Ghire Sondhya Namey".







While talking about attending the show Nandita said, "There are many memories with the show 'Gaan-erOparey'. While performing in this show I got offer to host TV show and then started to do it. For this reason, I give thanks to MohsinaApa.







After passing many days at home due to Coronavirus I came out from home and took part in the show courageously. Now we have to fight with Corona. In the show, I rendered four songs those were under my practice and I hope viewers will enjoy the show."In Tauquir Ahmed directed film Halda, Nandita lent her vocal for a duet play-back song titled "Nona Jol" with PintuGhosh, she also said.a

