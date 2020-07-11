Prabir Mitra discharged from hospital



National Film Award winner Prabir Mitra has not been keeping well for the last few months. The actor has been suffering from arthritis and he generally stays at home due to knee pain. Recently, he tested positive for Coronavirus.





Prabir Mitra, who often has to visit the hospital, started feeling unwell during a doctor's appointment. His family was worried, as he had some symptoms of Coronavirus. He was admitted to the hospital and afterwards, his test results for the respiratory disease came out positive.





After staying in an isolation ward of the hospital for 14 days, the actor tested negative for Coronavirus and was discharged. He is currently at his residence in Segunbagicha, but the doctors have asked him to visit the hospital again on July 14. While talking in this regard Prabir Mitra said, "Now I am on bed rest. I am not doing very well. I ask for prayers from my fans and loved ones."



