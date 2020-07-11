Tahsan returns to shoot



All types of shooting were stopped for a long time due to coronavirus. Once again, the media and showbiz world has become resounding with shooting of various productions. Popular actor and musician Tahsan was scheduled to return to shooting this week. He has finally gotten out of his home and stood in front of the camera.







He returned to shooting last Wednesday after four months in a drama titled 'Single'. In contrast, Shaila Sabi is acting in this play. It is directed by Kajal Arefin Ome. The director said that he is shooting the drama in Tangail.





Tahsan said, "Everyone in this unit has been in home quarantine for so long. The producer-director has done everything he needs to be careful. I didn't work last Eid either. Low-income artistes are being deprived.







I have collaborated with many people. This time I am returning to work. It will benefit them, collectively everyone will benefit. However, if the situation is bad, I will cancel the shooting. I am shooting according to the highest health rules."

Leave Your Comments