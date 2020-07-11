Farin now more focus on acting



Promising TV actress TasniaFarinhas already got appreciation from the viewers by virtue of her dedication and devotion to work, and also having time sense, modesty and learning interest about acting. Farin has also proved that the audience takes it to heart when they see an act with excellent script and beautiful character.







Farin was at the center of the discussion due to her outstanding performance in a few dramas in the past Eid. But she has not been doing as much in the coronavirus outbreak. Farin is thinking of moving forward a little bit slowly after she understands story and the character.







Farin has already completed SohailArman's 'Big Mistake', ImraulRafat's 'Three Not Three' and MahmudurRahmanHimi's 'Old Town Love' on the occasion of Eid. Until next Eid, she will act in dramas by MizanurRahman Aryan, KajalArefin Ami and Tanvir Ahmed.







Farin said, "My father and mother didn't want me to shoot in this crisis. But I promised them that I would give them a gap of one or two days between the shooting of each drama so as not to get sick.







Having been sitting at home for more than the last three months, it will take some time to get the body fit for the shooting. But it doesn't really look like Corona's horror is in the way for shooting to take place. Everyone needs to be aware and try to shoot according to hygiene rules."





It is known that Farin can sing very good songs in lockdown. As a child, she was trained by the late Khalid Hossain, UstadYaqub Ali Khan, Moinul Islam Khan and KarimShahabuddin.







She later completed a four-year certificate course in classical music and Nazrul music from Nazrul Academy. In the meantime, various production companies have also approached her to sing with them. But for now, Farin wants to focus on acting.

