Apurba, Mehazabien drama 'PranPriyo' in quarantine



Popular actors Apurba and Mehazabien recently joined in TV shootings. They were shooting for a play tilted 'PranPriyo' directed by MizanurRahman Aryan. However, Apurba and Mehazabien went to quarantine as the two members of the shooting unit were tested positive for the Covid-19 or coronavirus.





About this, director MizanurRahman Aryan said, "The whole shooting team started shooting with coronavirus negative results. However, on the first day of the shooting, two members of the unit became slightly ill. The producer himself tested those two again. Then we stopped shooting on the second day as soon as they were tested positive for the virus."





Apurba said, "I started shooting after ensuring all kinds of security. Those two were seemed to be healthy. Anyway, I'm in quarantine. Mehazabien and I will test again within 2-3 days. Even if the results will come negative, I will retest after a few more days and if there is no problem, I will shoot."







"I have been in isolation at home since Wednesday evening after the shooting stopped. I will do coronavirus test again tomorrow or the day after tomorrow," said Mehazabien.Let's see what happens! And we couldn't do the whole shooting. There are 3 sequences left. That will have to be done again later."

Leave Your Comments