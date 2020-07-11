Henry kneels for 8 minutes, 46 seconds at start of MLS game

Henry took a knee for the first eight minutes and 46 seconds of his side match. -BBC



Montreal Impact boss Thierry Henry took a knee at the start of his side's MLS game with New England Revolution to support the Black Lives Matter cause.The former France, Arsenal and Barcelona striker knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds.





That is the time black American George Floyd had his neck knelt on by a police officer before he died. "It was just to pay tribute and show support to the cause," said Henry, whose side lost 1-0. "That was basically it and pretty simple."





A day earlier, players from across Major League Soccer joined a pre-match anti-racism demonstration as football returned in the US for the first time since March. In the first MLS game since the coronavirus shutdown, between Orlando and Inter Miami.





, dozens of MLS players took to the pitch before kick-off and raised their fist for eight minutes and 46 seconds.The fixtures are part of the MLS is Back Tournament, which takes a group stage and knockout format and runs until 11 August, with all games taking place in Orlando, Florida.









