Booters to sit with BFF boss today



The senior booters are going to sit today with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin to discuss about the forthcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2020-21 and others issues.







The meeting will be held at BFF artificial turf in the city's Motijheel at 3 pm. BFF vice presidents Kazi Nabil Ahmed and Tabith Awal and BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag will also present in the meeting, said a BFF press release.







The country's domestic sports activities remained closed for long and nobody knows when the sports activities will resume following the coronavirus pandemic. The Youth and Sports Ministry is yet to determine about resumption of the domestic sports.







The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, sat with the high officials of different federations in an emergency meeting on Thursday last and after the meeting the State Minister said the ministry was mulling to resume sports activities subjected to opinion of health ministry.







The BFF is also facing the same problem to fix the date of new season of the country's domestic football. The national booters earlier sat with the BFF boss twice with the same issues. They had a verbal discussion with the BFF boss. In the first meeting, the players had a verbal discussion with Salahuddin about future of the domestic football as well as recounting between the players and BPL clubs.





In the second meeting, the BFF president advised the booters how they can keep themselves fit during the coronavirus pandemic. He suggested the country's young and national team's players to utilize this long layoff. He suggested the footballers to do jogging in the morning, to do physical exercise and practice with football.







Despite the good advices made by Salahuddin, the bootters are still tensed because they are worrying about other leagues players, who are leading a subhuman life. The national booters are still concerned with the entire football. The booters had earlier separate discussions with BFF president with these issues and now they will formally sit with the BFF boss.





