Indonesia logs 1,611 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours





Indonesia recorded 1,611 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 72,347.





Indonesian government spokesman for Covid-19 matters, Achmad Yurianto, said there were 52 more deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative number to 3,469.





"Meanwhile, 13,882 patients are still being monitored," he said at his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube channel of the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).





East Java Province recorded the highest number of deaths at 1,152, followed by Jakarta (671), Central Java (235) and South Kalimantan (211).





The highest number of positive cases, 15,730, was also recorded in East Java, followed by Jakarta (13,739). - Bernama

